Critical Elements (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Up 5%

Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 126,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 280,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market cap of $55.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40.

About Critical Elements (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum property that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

