Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. Crossamerica Partners posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crossamerica Partners.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

CAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crossamerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 59,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,091. Crossamerica Partners has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,909.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.