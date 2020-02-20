Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of HNP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,436. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.62. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 48,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

