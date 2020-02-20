DaTa eXchange (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00492219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.69 or 0.06710165 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00068100 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005204 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010282 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

