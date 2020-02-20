DECENT 1-Day Volume Tops $3,653.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and ChaoEX. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $3,653.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECENT has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008668 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, LBank, BCEX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

