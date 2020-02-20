Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 916,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 485% from the average session volume of 156,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $30.97 million and a P/E ratio of -15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Company Profile (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the San Acacio deposit that consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of 750 hectares located to the north of the city of Zacatecas, Mexico.

