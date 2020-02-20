Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0002

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitForex. Dent has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and $583,816.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.02949397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00227708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00145208 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,273,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, FCoin, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Liquid, HitBTC, WazirX, CoinBene, Allbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Coinrail, IDEX, BitForex, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.