Deutsche Bank Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $220.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.07.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.30. The company had a trading volume of 94,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.36. Ecolab has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $210.71.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

