Deutsche Bank Raises Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $88.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

HQY stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $86.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Healthequity by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 79,097 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 6,073.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 14.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

