Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €160.00 by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.70 ($169.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €144.22 ($167.70).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €157.20 ($182.79) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 1 year high of €154.25 ($179.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

