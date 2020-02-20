Devery 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Devery has a market capitalization of $246,330.00 and $7.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 94.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Devery token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

