Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

