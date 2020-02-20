Devon Energy’s (DVN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DVN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.69.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 612,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

