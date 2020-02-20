Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

