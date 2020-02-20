DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Down 17% This Week

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and HitBTC. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $321,565.00 and $908.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.02955756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00230942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00147075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptopia, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

