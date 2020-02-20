Dogecoin Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Indodax, Instant Bitex and BCEX. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $317.46 million and $187.81 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00718425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027789 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,406,235,443 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, FreiExchange, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, Fatbtc, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinFalcon, YoBit, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Bitbns, Exrates, CoinExchange, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, Robinhood, Coindeal, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Bitsane, CoinEgg, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, BiteBTC, Exmo, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Coinsquare, QBTC, Tidex, HitBTC, Bittylicious, cfinex, Gate.io, Crex24, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Upbit, Tux Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Livecoin, Bits Blockchain, Bittrex, Poloniex, Koineks, Cryptohub, BitFlip, Ovis and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.