Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CL King began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,275,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $76.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.16. 5,004,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,709. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

