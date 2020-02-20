Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $374.71

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $374.71 and last traded at $366.68, with a volume of 282041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. CL King began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.65.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

