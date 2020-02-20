Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $374.71

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $374.71 and last traded at $366.68, with a volume of 282041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.10.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. CL King began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.54.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
