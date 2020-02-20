Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Core Laboratories worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLB. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.51.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.