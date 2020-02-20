Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Douglas Emmett worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

