Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham Sells 300 Shares

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 40,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,333. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 260,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

