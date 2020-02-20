DraftCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $40,161.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

