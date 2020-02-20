Dragon Option Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, Hoo and Bancor Network. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $9,212.00 and $1,781.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.02960809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00231569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00144866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,084,297 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

