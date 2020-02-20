Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) PT Raised to GBX 727 at Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 672 ($8.84) to GBX 727 ($9.56) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

GROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Friday, February 14th.

LON GROW opened at GBX 602 ($7.92) on Tuesday. Draper Esprit has a one year low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.63). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 522.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 483.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) EPS for the quarter.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

