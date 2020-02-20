Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.