e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Scott Milsten Sells 5,602 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 5,602 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $109,182.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $19.52 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,950.05, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

