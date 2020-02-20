Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $120.90 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,889,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,280 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $120,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.