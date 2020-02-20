Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,466 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $93,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 854.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $6,243,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.82.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,420,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day moving average is $136.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

