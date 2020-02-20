Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 128,694 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,694 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $110,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM stock opened at $258.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.67 and a 200 day moving average of $264.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.