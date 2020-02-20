Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 101,310 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,310 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Masco worth $61,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 66.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 72.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Masco by 40.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Masco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

MAS opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.