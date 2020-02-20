Earnest Partners LLC Buys 2,925 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Dover worth $26,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,236 shares of company stock worth $1,848,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

NYSE:DOV opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

