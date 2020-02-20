Earnest Partners LLC Has $33.84 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $248.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.45. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $171.71 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

