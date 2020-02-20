Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Humana worth $48,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Humana by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Humana by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Humana by 1.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $378.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

