East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 571,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after purchasing an additional 223,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

EWBC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

