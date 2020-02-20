Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

NYSE ECL opened at $210.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $210.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

