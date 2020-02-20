Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $198.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra increased their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.07.

ECL traded down $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $210.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.36. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

