eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rowe began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

EGAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 13,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,975. The stock has a market cap of $302.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

