eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.56-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.08 million.eHealth also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.56-4.09 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 832,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,058. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 445.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $133.60.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.60.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
