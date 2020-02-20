eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.56-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.08 million.eHealth also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.56-4.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 832,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,058. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 445.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $133.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.60.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

