Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.11, approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company has a market cap of $65.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

