Emera’s (EMRAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emera from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. 2,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419. Emera has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

