Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Employers stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.94. 237,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.65. Employers has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

