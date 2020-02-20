Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.20.

Shares of ENB traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.33. The company had a trading volume of 988,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,776. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$43.02 and a 52-week high of C$57.32.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

