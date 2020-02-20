Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.78.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
