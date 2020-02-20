Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

