Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Endologix from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Endologix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endologix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Endologix has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 99.62% and a negative net margin of 58.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

