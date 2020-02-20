Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Endologix updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ELGX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 432,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. Endologix has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

ELGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endologix to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Endologix from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Earnings History for Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit