Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Endologix updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ELGX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 432,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. Endologix has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

ELGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endologix to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Endologix from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

