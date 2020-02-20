Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Enservco shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 11,852,209 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.