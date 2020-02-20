Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,942 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Entergy stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.45. 1,933,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,817. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $89.98 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.42.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

