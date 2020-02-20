Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.45-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.61. Entergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.45. 1,930,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.55. Entergy has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.