Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.7-$243.7, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.21 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.22-2.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.43. 735,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.79 and a beta of 1.78. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

In related news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

