Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Major Shareholder Peter J. Iv Clemens Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) major shareholder Peter J. Iv Clemens acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $13,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ENZ stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $106.53 million, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.03. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.46.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6,298.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

